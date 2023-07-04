Immersive performance takes audiences Into The Woods

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An immersive theatre experience in Amherst County is giving audiences the chance to step into a living fairytale with a performance of Into The Woods.

Brian Clowdus Experiences is producing the show at the Edloe Glades Estate.

Clowdus joined Here @ Home to talk about how this performance is different than a typical stage production.

There are still tickets available with the show running through July 16.

There are VIP experiences that let guests mingle with actors and enjoy drinks and live music 30 minutes prior to the show.

Clowdus encourages people to bring bug spray, sunscreen, and comfortable shoes because the production will happen outside.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.