Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Immersive performance takes audiences Into The Woods

Into The Woods Credit: Loge Media
Into The Woods Credit: Loge Media(Loge Media)
By Kate Capodanno and Natalie Faunce
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An immersive theatre experience in Amherst County is giving audiences the chance to step into a living fairytale with a performance of Into The Woods.

Brian Clowdus Experiences is producing the show at the Edloe Glades Estate.

Clowdus joined Here @ Home to talk about how this performance is different than a typical stage production.

There are still tickets available with the show running through July 16.

There are VIP experiences that let guests mingle with actors and enjoy drinks and live music 30 minutes prior to the show.

Clowdus encourages people to bring bug spray, sunscreen, and comfortable shoes because the production will happen outside.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke homicide
Man and woman found dead in Roanoke home
Sheetz 1.776 Gas Price for July 4, 2023
Sheetz offering special Independence Day gas price
Alexis Wright and Eligh Davidson, reported missing from Wythe County
Teens reported missing from Wythe County
A body was found in the Roanoke River in Roanoke... 7.2.23
Roanoke City Police investigating after body found in Roanoke River
At least one person was killed and another person was hospitalized after a small plane crashed...
5 killed in small plane crash in South Carolina

Latest News

Competitive eater Miki Sudo attends a weigh-in ceremony before the Nathan's Famous July Fourth...
Miki Sudo successfully defends hot dog-eating title; stormy weather delays men’s contest
Happy Fourth! Staying Hot With Isolated Rain/Storm Chances
Garrett Brumfield runs Overcome Yours, an advocacy platform he uses to speak on improving...
“Overcome Yours.” Hometown disability advocates focus on challenges, successes
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Meta is set to take on Twitter with a rival app called Threads