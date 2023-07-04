Man and woman found dead in Roanoke residence; police investigating

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Roanoke Police responded to reports of a deceased person on the 900 block of Brandon Avenue SW around 5 p.m. Monday.

A man and woman were located inside the residence where Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the victims dead on scene, according to police.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 or text 274637; with the text beginning in “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

