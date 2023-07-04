Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Man and woman found dead in Roanoke residence; police investigating

(VALENTYN SEMENOV | Envato)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Roanoke Police responded to reports of a deceased person on the 900 block of Brandon Avenue SW around 5 p.m. Monday.

A man and woman were located inside the residence where Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the victims dead on scene, according to police.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 or text 274637; with the text beginning in “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new 2023 Miss Virginia stopped by WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin' to discuss what's next and share to...
The next 2023 Miss Virginia and Miss Virginia Teen is...
A body was found in the Roanoke River in Roanoke... 7.2.23
Roanoke City Police investigating after body found in Roanoke River
At least one person was killed and another person was hospitalized after a small plane crashed...
At least 1 dead in plane crash near resort in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Man dies in motorcycle wreck on Blue Ridge Parkway
Isolated storms are possible this afternoon and some could be strong.
Weather Alert Day: Isolated severe storms possible through this evening

Latest News

City details Gainsboro community hub concept plan.
City provides more details on Gainsboro Community Hub Concept Plan
The city of Roanoke considers gateless parking garages.
Roanoke considers gateless parking garages
Marni Larsen and her son, Damon Rasmussen of Holladay, Utah, wait their turn in line hoping to...
The wait for US passports is creating travel purgatory and snarling summer plans
Roanoke City Gateless Parking Garages
Roanoke City Gateless Parking Garages