Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Multiple people shot in Philadelphia; suspect in custody

FILE - A police spokesperson said a suspect was in custody and a weapon was recovered.
FILE - A police spokesperson said a suspect was in custody and a weapon was recovered.(KXLN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Multiple people were shot in Philadelphia on Monday night, according to police.

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department told The Associated Press there were “multiple gunshot victims” but said no other information on their conditions was immediately available.

Police spokesperson Miguel Torres told CNN a suspect was in custody and a weapon was recovered.

Police spokesperson Jasmine Reilly told the network six victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and two were taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new 2023 Miss Virginia stopped by WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin' to discuss what's next and share to...
The next 2023 Miss Virginia and Miss Virginia Teen is...
A body was found in the Roanoke River in Roanoke... 7.2.23
Roanoke City Police investigating after body found in Roanoke River
At least one person was killed and another person was hospitalized after a small plane crashed...
At least 1 dead in plane crash near resort in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Man dies in motorcycle wreck on Blue Ridge Parkway
Isolated storms are possible this afternoon and some could be strong.
Weather Alert Day: Isolated severe storms possible through this evening

Latest News

Fireworks at Smith Mountain Lake benefit volunteer fire department.
Watch the sky light up for Fourth of July at Smith Mountain Lake
4th of July Safety.
Safety reminders for boaters ahead of 4th of July
Air travel for the July 4 holiday weekend was put to the test as a result of severe weather.
United Airlines gets a handle on canceled flights, the CEO outlines how to prevent another meltdown
A murder investigation is underway after six people were found dead and another in critical...
Man charged with murder after 6 found dead, 1 critically injured in house fire, deputies say