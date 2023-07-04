Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Newport Ruritan Club holds rubber duck race

Rubber Duck Race
Rubber Duck Race(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The village of Newport celebrated the Fourth of July in style.

The Newport Ruritans held the annual rubber duck race. Children got to watch their rubber ducks float down the creek in hopes of becoming this year’s champion.

The Ruritans say this annual event is fun for the kids, but also helps support the Ruritan Club.

“It’s just, they have a wonderful time,” Newport Ruritan Club’s David Brady said. “They get really into the duck race and they just love to win. We sold out of 50 ducks in each race.”

The rubber duck race has been a staple to the Fourth of July for around 30 years.

