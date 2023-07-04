Newport Ruritan Club holds rubber duck race

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The village of Newport celebrated the Fourth of July in style.

The Newport Ruritans held the annual rubber duck race. Children got to watch their rubber ducks float down the creek in hopes of becoming this year’s champion.

The Ruritans say this annual event is fun for the kids, but also helps support the Ruritan Club.

“It’s just, they have a wonderful time,” Newport Ruritan Club’s David Brady said. “They get really into the duck race and they just love to win. We sold out of 50 ducks in each race.”

The rubber duck race has been a staple to the Fourth of July for around 30 years.

