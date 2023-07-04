“Overcome Yours.” Hometown disability advocates focus on challenges, successes

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - July is Disability Pride Month. It’s a time to celebrate the successes for the disability community and call attention to challenges still to overcome.

Disability advocates in our hometowns say there is still much work to do, but little successes are being celebrated every day.

“Being disabled is cool until....”

That’s how Garrett Brumfield humorously starts a TikTok video explaining his New Year’s Eve tattoo appointment.

With close-up video on his tattoo progress, Brumfield relays how his stutter reflex caused by his cerebral palsy makes him concerned he’ll jump at the sound of sneeze - disrupting the tattoo process.

Brumfield uses humor and the robust effort of busting expectations to discuss his disability.

“I think I’m always learning new things that I can do, new avenues I can take,” he said.

Brumfield has cerebral palsy. But he also has that tattoo. And he has a job, a girlfriend, a new dog, along with a new hobby in stand-up comedy.

“I’m getting into comedy and, well, sit-down, in my case,” he said with a smile. “That’s a new avenue for me to be able to make people laugh.”

When he was younger, Brumfield didn’t like talking about his disability. But now, it makes up a big part of his day.

“But it’s good to have people that, hey, understand the struggles and challenges and, and also the successes that you have in life.”

Now as disability advocate, Brumfield uses the platform Overcome Yours to work with agencies and groups around the country to improve accessibility and understanding for people with disabilities. It’s something experts in the field say is desperately needed.

“Being a person with a disability is the only minority population that you can join at any time in your life,” said Karen Michalski-Karney.

She is executive director of the Blue Ridge Independent Living Center. She says the Star City has work to do in furthering accessibility.

“You know, I have a dream that there might be a marketing possibility for Roanoke as the Most Accessible City in Southwest Virginia, but we’re not there!” she said, laughing and shaking her head.

Michalski-Karney said on a scale of one to 10, she’d rate Roanoke City’s accessibility at a five.

She and Brumfield, who is on the Center’s advisory board, agree that more work and infrastructure are needed to enhance the city’s mobility and transportation. That includes things like public transportation opportunities and adding curb cuts to every sidewalk.

“There aren’t any what we refer to as the ‘ADA police,’” explained Michalski-Karney, holding up air quotations. “So it’s really up to individuals with disabilities to be speaking up about what may or may not be accessible to them. And that’s very difficult because a lot of people are concerned and fear, you know, retaliation.”

She also said she’d like to see more recreational opportunities for people with disabilities. But just as important are increased employment opportunities and affordable housing.

“We know that there are people who are in nursing homes, who could be living in the community,” she said, “if they could find affordable housing.”

Brumfield said people with disabilities are not inspirational simply for living. But inspiration can be found in the ways they get through each day, overcoming challenges like stuck elevators and broken sidewalks.

“Because society is still not built and made for people with disabilities,” he said.

Work continues year-round, but Disability Pride Month is an opportunity to call attention to the challenges and celebrate the successes for everyone.

“I learn something new every day from other people. As much as I hopefully help them,” Brumfield said.

The Blue Ridge Independent Living Center offers resources of all kinds - including training, equipment, advocacy and more. You can reach them at (540) 342-1231 or via V-A Relay at 711.

