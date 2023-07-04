Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Safety reminders for boaters ahead of 4th of July

4th of July Safety.
4th of July Safety.(MGN)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Smith Mountain Lake, Va. (WDBJ) - Independence Day means a busy time at Smith Mountain Lake. Fire officials are preparing for the increased traffic and congestion. They want to remind you to stay cautious and safe this holiday season.

After a cold and rainy start to summer – people are ready to celebrate the 4th of July on the water.

“Pretty much we’ve had most of our boats out on rentals. You know people having a great time out there.,” said Bridgewater Marina General Manager Brandon Crawley.

Crawley expects the lake to be crowded for the holiday, especially at night.

“It’s always something a little magical about seeing the fireworks on the lake,” added Crawley. “So, that’s always a catch for us and catch for our customers.”

Before you hit the water Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire Department Chief Todd Ohlerich has a few reminders.

“Life jackets save lives. We highly highly recommend that everyone is wearing a life jacket,” said Ohlerich.

Check and make sure your boat is in operating condition before the big celebration.

“We had an incident last week where a boat had fumes from being fueled up and those fumes caused an incident with a boat. Make sure your blower is working. With these higher temperatures the fumes build up quicker,” explained Ohlerich.

Remember to maintain safe speeds and have a sober captain.

“I think due to the weather being so nice this weekend it attracts more people to be wrong decision by drinking. Water is the best choice in this case,” added Ohlerich.

If you see an emergency vessel with its lights on you are required to slow down to a no-wake speed. Be aware of your surroundings and most importantly enjoy the holiday.

“We just hope that everybody has a great time out on the lake,” said Crawley. “Just you know be safe out there.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new 2023 Miss Virginia stopped by WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin' to discuss what's next and share to...
The next 2023 Miss Virginia and Miss Virginia Teen is...
A body was found in the Roanoke River in Roanoke... 7.2.23
Roanoke City Police investigating after body found in Roanoke River
At least one person was killed and another person was hospitalized after a small plane crashed...
At least 1 dead in plane crash near resort in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Man dies in motorcycle wreck on Blue Ridge Parkway
Isolated storms are possible this afternoon and some could be strong.
Weather Alert Day: Isolated severe storms possible through this evening

Latest News

Fireworks at Smith Mountain Lake benefit volunteer fire department.
Watch the sky light up for Fourth of July at Smith Mountain Lake
Man and woman found dead in Roanoke residence; police investigating
City details Gainsboro community hub concept plan.
City provides more details on Gainsboro Community Hub Concept Plan
The city of Roanoke considers gateless parking garages.
Roanoke considers gateless parking garages