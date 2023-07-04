Safety reminders for boaters ahead of 4th of July

Smith Mountain Lake, Va. (WDBJ) - Independence Day means a busy time at Smith Mountain Lake. Fire officials are preparing for the increased traffic and congestion. They want to remind you to stay cautious and safe this holiday season.

After a cold and rainy start to summer – people are ready to celebrate the 4th of July on the water.

“Pretty much we’ve had most of our boats out on rentals. You know people having a great time out there.,” said Bridgewater Marina General Manager Brandon Crawley.

Crawley expects the lake to be crowded for the holiday, especially at night.

“It’s always something a little magical about seeing the fireworks on the lake,” added Crawley. “So, that’s always a catch for us and catch for our customers.”

Before you hit the water Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire Department Chief Todd Ohlerich has a few reminders.

“Life jackets save lives. We highly highly recommend that everyone is wearing a life jacket,” said Ohlerich.

Check and make sure your boat is in operating condition before the big celebration.

“We had an incident last week where a boat had fumes from being fueled up and those fumes caused an incident with a boat. Make sure your blower is working. With these higher temperatures the fumes build up quicker,” explained Ohlerich.

Remember to maintain safe speeds and have a sober captain.

“I think due to the weather being so nice this weekend it attracts more people to be wrong decision by drinking. Water is the best choice in this case,” added Ohlerich.

If you see an emergency vessel with its lights on you are required to slow down to a no-wake speed. Be aware of your surroundings and most importantly enjoy the holiday.

“We just hope that everybody has a great time out on the lake,” said Crawley. “Just you know be safe out there.”

