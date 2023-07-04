Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Watch the sky light up for Fourth of July at Smith Mountain Lake

Fireworks at Smith Mountain Lake benefit volunteer fire department.
Fireworks at Smith Mountain Lake benefit volunteer fire department.(Patsy Montesinos.)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Smith Mountain Lake, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re looking for the Fourth of July celebration on the lake you can head to Parkway Marina.

The Saunders Volunteer Fire Company is hosting its annual fireworks fundraiser.

The 21st Annual Smith Mountain Lake Fireworks and Fire Company Fundraiser event will have vendors, live music, and free parking.

Celebrate family, freedom, and first responders tomorrow - gates open at 5 pm.

It’s a 10-dollar admission fee for adults and kids 10 and younger are free.

“Having the community come by to this event- helps us offset the cost of purchasing equipment, training, new apparatus,” said Volunteer Firefighter Neil Harrington. “You know some of our trucks are getting a little dated and need to be replaced. So, every little bit helps.”

Fire officials ask the public not to bring no pets, coolers, or outside food and drinks.

To donate to the fire company, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new 2023 Miss Virginia stopped by WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin' to discuss what's next and share to...
The next 2023 Miss Virginia and Miss Virginia Teen is...
A body was found in the Roanoke River in Roanoke... 7.2.23
Roanoke City Police investigating after body found in Roanoke River
At least one person was killed and another person was hospitalized after a small plane crashed...
At least 1 dead in plane crash near resort in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Man dies in motorcycle wreck on Blue Ridge Parkway
Isolated storms are possible this afternoon and some could be strong.
Weather Alert Day: Isolated severe storms possible through this evening

Latest News

Roanoke City Gateless Parking Garages
Roanoke City Gateless Parking Garages
Busy SML
Busy SML
Danville Storm Damage
Danville Storm Damage
City Council Gainsboro Plan
City Council Gainsboro Plan