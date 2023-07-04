Watch the sky light up for Fourth of July at Smith Mountain Lake

Smith Mountain Lake, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re looking for the Fourth of July celebration on the lake you can head to Parkway Marina.

The Saunders Volunteer Fire Company is hosting its annual fireworks fundraiser.

The 21st Annual Smith Mountain Lake Fireworks and Fire Company Fundraiser event will have vendors, live music, and free parking.

Celebrate family, freedom, and first responders tomorrow - gates open at 5 pm.

It’s a 10-dollar admission fee for adults and kids 10 and younger are free.

“Having the community come by to this event- helps us offset the cost of purchasing equipment, training, new apparatus,” said Volunteer Firefighter Neil Harrington. “You know some of our trucks are getting a little dated and need to be replaced. So, every little bit helps.”

Fire officials ask the public not to bring no pets, coolers, or outside food and drinks.

To donate to the fire company, click here.

