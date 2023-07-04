What’s happening for Independence Day?

The following are links to individual events... and lists of events... being held in honor of Independence Day 2023 in the Southwest Virginia area:

Roanoke 4th of July

4th of July Festivals

2023 4th of July Fireworks & Celebrations in Virginia’s Blue Ridge

Virginia Festival Guide

Blacksburg Parade and Fireworks

Wytheville July 4th Celebration

Christiansburg 4th of July Celebration

Roanoker Calendar of Events

Watch the sky light up for Fourth of July at Smith Mountain Lake

Fourth of July festivities and fireworks to take place in Danville

Celebrate Independence Day at Poplar Forest

