Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

What’s happening for Independence Day?

4th of July
4th of July(MGN)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following are links to individual events... and lists of events... being held in honor of Independence Day 2023 in the Southwest Virginia area:

Roanoke 4th of July

4th of July Festivals

2023 4th of July Fireworks & Celebrations in Virginia’s Blue Ridge

Virginia Festival Guide

Blacksburg Parade and Fireworks

Wytheville July 4th Celebration

Christiansburg 4th of July Celebration

Roanoker Calendar of Events

Watch the sky light up for Fourth of July at Smith Mountain Lake

Fourth of July festivities and fireworks to take place in Danville

Celebrate Independence Day at Poplar Forest

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke homicide
Man and woman found dead in Roanoke home
Alexis Wright and Eligh Davidson, reported missing from Wythe County
Teens reported missing from Wythe County
Sheetz 1.776 Gas Price for July 4, 2023
Sheetz offering special Independence Day gas price
A body was found in the Roanoke River in Roanoke... 7.2.23
Roanoke City Police investigating after body found in Roanoke River
At least one person was killed and another person was hospitalized after a small plane crashed...
At least 1 dead in plane crash near resort in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Latest News

FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Meta is set to take on Twitter with a rival app called Threads
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 4, 2023
A mix of sun and clouds today with a stray storm possible.
Tuesday, July 4 Morning FastCast
Two Found Dead in Roanoke Home
Two Found Dead in Roanoke Home