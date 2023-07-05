CFNRV raises over $900,000 during GiveLocalNRV

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Community Foundation of the New River Valley had a goal to raise $500,000 for non-profits across the region during GiveLocalNRV day.

“We raised 921,000, from over 3,300 donors,” CFNRV’s Lindsey Gleason said. “It was a wonderful, wonderful year.”

Over 100 non-profits worked to fundraise for their individual goals.

The Montgomery Museum raised $50,000.

“We smashed our goal,” Executive Director of the Montgomery Museum Casey Jenkins said. “We had a goal of $40,000 in honor of our 40th anniversary here at the museum and the community just rallied around us and came up big time, and so we exceeded our goal by more than $10,000, which is just huge for us.”

The community foundation says donors participated form all over the world including countries such as Ukraine, New Zealand and Australia.

“Donations ranged from $5 to $50,000, so imagine opening your mail and getting a $50,000 check is pretty amazing, but then seeing those $5 donations, I think is really incredible, too,” Gleason said. “It shows the power of people giving a little bit but when everyone’s giving a little bit you chip in to a large amount.”

“That $50,000 is gonna go and help us create a children’s corner, it’s going to expand our definition of the Arts here at the museum, it’s going to help us to have greater outreach with Montgomery County Public Schools and working with students and children in their curriculum so really, across the board, arts, history and culture, we were hit on all cylinders,” Jenkins said.

The foundation says this event has a big impact on the day-to-day operation of more than 100 non-profits around the region.

“I think it’s a cool opportunity for a nonprofit to be a part of and be a part of the fun of it as well,” Gleason said.

