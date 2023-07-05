Court records reveal how investigation into Roanoke teen’s killing is unfolding

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Search warrants are shedding some light on what happened in a shooting on 18th Street in Northwest Roanoke June 25.

The victim’s mother identified the teen during his vigil as Jacari Reynolds. She said Reynolds had just celebrated his 16th birthday in May.

According to the warrants, a person on the scene told detectives Reynolds was involved in an argument on Facebook Live the day of the shooting.

A canine trained to detect explosives was deployed to help find evidence of a firearm linked to the shooting.

Records show the canine led them to a home on Hanover Avenue Northwest, where Police discovered 7.62 mm rifle casings. They reported the casings were in direct sight of the 18th Street home. A separate search warrant revealed they also found caliber casings on the property.

The family says Reynolds’s funeral is set for Friday afternoon at Temple of the Way Out Church.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.