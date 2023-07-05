Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Court records reveal how investigation into Roanoke teen’s killing is unfolding

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Search warrants are shedding some light on what happened in a shooting on 18th Street in Northwest Roanoke June 25.

The victim’s mother identified the teen during his vigil as Jacari Reynolds. She said Reynolds had just celebrated his 16th birthday in May.

According to the warrants, a person on the scene told detectives Reynolds was involved in an argument on Facebook Live the day of the shooting.

A canine trained to detect explosives was deployed to help find evidence of a firearm linked to the shooting.

Records show the canine led them to a home on Hanover Avenue Northwest, where Police discovered 7.62 mm rifle casings. They reported the casings were in direct sight of the 18th Street home. A separate search warrant revealed they also found caliber casings on the property.

The family says Reynolds’s funeral is set for Friday afternoon at Temple of the Way Out Church.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke homicide
Homicide declared in deaths of two in Roanoke
Sheetz 1.776 Gas Price for July 4, 2023
Sheetz offering special Independence Day gas price
Danville fireworks
Fourth of July festivities and fireworks to take place in Danville
At least one person was killed and another person was hospitalized after a small plane crashed...
5 killed in small plane crash in South Carolina
We should have a nice evening for fireworks displays.
Heat returns along with increasing late-week storm chances

Latest News

7@seven: Top Headlines for Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Roanoke's West End Center renews favorite summer tradition with West End Walk to Grandin Theatre.
Students renew summer tradition with first West End Walk of the year
After a busy holiday, Explore park prepares for a solid second half of the summer season.
Explore Park enjoys busy holiday, prepares for solid second-half of season
Beamer to be Grand Marshal for SRX Race
Beamer to be Grand Marshal for SRX Race