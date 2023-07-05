Draper’s Bakers opening storefront in Pulaski

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - A new bakery is coming to downtown Pulaski.

Draper’s Bakers will be opening a storefront location at 76 West Main Street.

Owner Sabrina Martin says her business is known for its pretzels and unique combinations.

Until now, Martin sold at farmers’ markets and festivals but will now have her own location.

“With the revamping of Main Street and the roadwork being complete, just thought this was a great time to get in here and watch it grow from here,” Martin said.

Martin anticipates a soft opening of the shop in a few weeks.

