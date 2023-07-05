Birthdays
Explore Park enjoys busy holiday, prepares for solid second-half of season

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Explore Park enjoyed a busy Fourth of July holiday, and the outdoor adventure destination is looking forward to a solid second half of the summer season.

The weather has affected attendance at Treetop Quest and the T-Rex Trail.

But the number of group visits has increased over last year, and so has the number of visitors who are spending the night at the Blue Ridge Campground and at Don’s Cab-Inns.

Alex North is Marketing and Administrative Coordinator with Roanoke County Parks, Recreation & Tourism.

“Summer’s been great at Explore Park. We’ve also been able not only to continue the operation of our outdoor recreation amenities, but we’ve also been able to add some new elements, such as the Tavern Stage Summer Music Series which kicked off in May,” North said. “And so far through the first two we saw 250 and about 600 folks, and so we’re looking to capitalize on that.”

The next concert on the stage next to Twin Creeks Brewpub is Friday July 14.

And Explore Park will host Adventure Saturday on July 15 with outdoor recreation activities, the T-Rex Trail and a nighttime zip line at Treetop Quest.

