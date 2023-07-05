Grundy man dies in Buchanan County crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Grundy man was killed in a crash in Buchanan County Monday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred at 3:38 p.m. on Rt. 83, less than a mile west of Rt. 701.

28-year-old Justin Vandyke was driving a Chevy Avalanche west on Rt. 83 when he crossed the center line and hit the driver of a Nissan Frontier head-on. The two vehicles then came to a stop against the guardrail of the eastbound side of the highway.

Vandyke was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the Nissan, 45-year-old Connie McClanahan, of Grundy, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The Nissan’s passenger, 56-year-old Warren Cline died at the scene.

