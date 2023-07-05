Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Grundy man dies in Buchanan County crash

Police lights.
Police lights.(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Grundy man was killed in a crash in Buchanan County Monday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred at 3:38 p.m. on Rt. 83, less than a mile west of Rt. 701.

28-year-old Justin Vandyke was driving a Chevy Avalanche west on Rt. 83 when he crossed the center line and hit the driver of a Nissan Frontier head-on. The two vehicles then came to a stop against the guardrail of the eastbound side of the highway.

Vandyke was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the Nissan, 45-year-old Connie McClanahan, of Grundy, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The Nissan’s passenger, 56-year-old Warren Cline died at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke homicide
Police comment on Roanoke homicide
Sheetz 1.776 Gas Price for July 4, 2023
Sheetz offering special Independence Day gas price
Danville fireworks
Fourth of July festivities and fireworks to take place in Danville
At least one person was killed and another person was hospitalized after a small plane crashed...
5 killed in small plane crash in South Carolina
We should have a nice evening for fireworks displays.
Heat returns along with increasing late-week storm chances

Latest News

Police lights.
Motorcyclist dies after crashing in Craig County
At least one person was killed and another person was hospitalized after a small plane crashed...
5 killed in small plane crash in South Carolina
People observe the big cloud of smoke after a plane crashed on Sunday in North Myrtle Beach.
5 killed in North Myrtle Beach small plane crash; investigation underway
Roanoke City Gateless Parking Garages
Roanoke City Gateless Parking Garages