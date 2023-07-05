Heat returns along with increasing late-week storm chances

Hot, humid air returns (90s)

Coverage of rain and storms increases each day this week

Friday is looking like the wettest day

The weather looks great for fireworks displays tonight with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. Overnight, plan for partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60s.

WEATHER TURNS UNSETTLED

Isolated to scattered storm chances return for the remainder of our workweek. We are not expecting washouts for Wednesday or Thursday, Friday may feature a better coverage of showers and storms thanks to a cold front crossing through.

Highs will remain at/above average in the 80s and lower 90s with overnight lows in the 60s and low 70s.

Rain and storm chances gradually increase each day this workweek. (WDBJ7)

THIS WEEKEND

Scattered storm chances linger into the weekend. Our flow remains zonal, meaning these fronts won’t impact our temperatures too much, but we will notice highs slipping a bit, with highs in the mid 80s and humid conditions.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The tropics remain quiet for now. Visit our HURRICANE CENTER for interactive tracking and resources.

