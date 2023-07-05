Hermit Crab Conference coming to Blacksburg
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Crab Con, an international land hermit crab conference, is set for July 7-9 in Blacksburg.
Stopping by 7@four to talk about the conference were Mary Akers, Crab Con creator and Hermit House founder, plus Paula Bolte, who is a Blacksburg business owner and sponsor of Crab Con and member of the Board of Directors of Hermit House.
For more information about Crab Con, click crabcon.org or facebook.com/hermithouseorg.
