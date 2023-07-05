Hometown Jobs: Goodwill Industries of the Valleys Summer Youth Work Program

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Summer jobs are important to teens as they develop into adults with fulltime careers.

“We don’t promise that our students will be perfect, but we do promise that you’ll get a quality employee,” said Jaleesa Young, Program Manager of Youth Services.

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys in Roanoke has a summer youth work program.

“Students are placed at real life jobs. The jobs who need people to fill in. As we know, there are shortages in the workforce, so our students get the experience of those jobs,” said Young.

Before teens and young adults are placed, they go through training on how to be a good employee.

“Being on time for work. Contacting your supervisor, keeping up with your time which is very important and how to handle situations with employees who may be older than them, how to talk through things, not give up on your job and just breathe through every situation,” said Young.

“I’m learning communication skills, social skills, customer service…I’m just learning new things every day,” said Alizh’e Calloway, program participant.

Some places they can work include Goodwill stores, the YMCA and Kids Square.

“It’s fun, it’s also hard work because it pushes you to, not your limits, but it also pushes you to work hard and focus on the things you need to do in life while focusing on this too and getting paid for doing what you like to do,” said Calloway.

“They figure out what they want to do at a young age, so they may say hey I think I want to go into customer service, and they work this job and they say Miss Jaleesa, that’s just not for me and that’s great so we can figure out what it is that you want to get into before it’s too late,” said Young.

“I like architecture and marketing, so I want to things like that when I get older, but this is a job to move me forward to that,” said Calloway.

Those in the program make twelve dollars an hour and the schedule is flexible.

“We always let our students know that we are here to support you. If there’s an instance where you are nervous or you are having a hard time, we’ll be there,” said Young.

The program is full this year, but organizers are already looking forward to next year and hoping to help more teenagers get jobs.

