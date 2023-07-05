Lexington parade celebrates freedom and family

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - At first just a few people gathered at Lexington’s Oakwood Cemetery, but soon a few hundred children and their families were decorating their bikes, showing off their face paint and temporary tattoos.

“Such a family-friendly event and the children just enjoying themselves out here,” said Police Chief Angela Greene.

The 4th of July Children’s Bike Parade was first organized by Main Street Lexington 38 years ago. And many of the families taking part are repeat customers.

“I have seen plenty of kids that were little guys, that are now here with their children,” said Main Street Lexington Executive Director Rebecca Logan.

“What do you enjoy about this parade,” we asked Finn Ellwood? “That you see friends,” he told us. “And it’s downhill. Not like it’s up hill.”

With Uncle Sam leading the way on an electronic unicycle, they were off,

Sky King lives in Blacksburg. He brought four children and a flag to take part in the parade for the second year in a row.

“We’re just celebrating the nation’s birthday together with the community. It’s fantastic,” he said. “It’s fun to walk through the town and to honor the nation’s founding documents and all of the effort that went into that.”

The parade ended in a parking lot at Washington and Lee University. And one measure of just how much the event has grown, was the number of hot dogs served by members of the Mountain City Masonic Lodge No. 67.

“First couple of years we did about two or three hundred hotdogs,” said Lodge member John Dester. “And as the parade has continued to grow, you can see we have continued to grow. And this year we’re expecting to do over 800 hot dogs in less than 65 or 75 minutes.”

Impressive numbers perhaps, but a small part they say of a community effort and another memorable Independence Day celebration in Lexington.

