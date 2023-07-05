Birthdays
Millions of Americans expected to return from Fourth of July holiday travels

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As the Fourth of July holiday is winding down, that means everyone will be coming back home from their travels throughout this week.

AAA forecasted almost 51 million Americans went somewhere for this Fourth of July holiday. 90% of those travelers drove to their destination, so experts expect the interstates to be busy Wednesday through Friday.

AAA expected 1.3 million Virginians to travel for their holiday, with popular destinations being the beach and the lake. Because the holiday fell in the middle of the week, people are expected to come home over the next several days.

If you are planning on traveling on Wednesday, experts recommend you get on the road before 11 a.m. or after 6 p.m. to avoid anticipated higher traffic levels. Everyone wants to get home safe from their holiday, so make sure you don’t drive distracted, always wear your seatbelt and have patience.

This year’s travel forecasts are expected to be the second highest in state’s history, coming just behind travel levels in 2021.

Airports have also seen record breaking travel levels this week, so no matter how you are getting home today, it’s important to be flexible and have patience.

