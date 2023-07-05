Motorcyclist dies after crashing in Craig County

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Craig County Tuesday evening, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred at 5:46 p.m. on Rt. 311, one-tenth of a mile north of Mountain Akers Lane.

65-year-old Samuel Franklin was driving a Harley Davidson north on Rt. 311 when he drove off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail, which threw him off the motorcycle.

Franklin died at the scene.

