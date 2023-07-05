Birthdays
“Music and Dance at the Depot” event set for Fries

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT
FRIES, Va. (WDBJ) - An event called Music and Dance at the Depot is scheduled for Fries, in Grayson County, July 14 from 7 - 9 p.m. rain or shine, at the Fries Depot, 510 Riverview Avenue in downtown Fries. Admission is $5. Visitors should bring lawn chairs and dancing shoes.

Presenter Saul Chase stopped by 7@four with information and his mobile crafting.

The band Gap Civil will be spotlighted at the event, playing Old Time music.

Raffle tickets are available for sale at The Golden Cactus Brewery in Roanoke. You do not need to be present to win. Tickets are also on sale at the event.

Click here for more information.

