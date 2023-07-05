One killed in Henry County house fire

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man died in a house fire in Henry County on Tuesday, according to the Henry County Fire Department.

The Axton Fire Department responded after the family that lived in the home called to report a structure fire.

Crews tried to find a man who was still inside the home but couldn’t until the fire was out. After the fire was put out, crews found the man dead inside the home.

An investigation shows the fire started on the outside of the home on the side porch.

One other person was injured in the fire, their condition is unknown.

The home was deemed a total loss and the Red Cross is assisting the family.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.