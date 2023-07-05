Roanoke City adopts ‘Royalty Affirmation’ a youth gun violence preventative measure

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council adopted a new messaging tool designed for youth in the city as a gun violence prevention measure.

In a unanimous decision by Roanoke City Council - the royalty affirmation is now the official affirmation for Roanoke. The vote solidifies an initiative that was one year in the works.

“And while the year has passed there have been bodies that have been dropping in the streets. It hurts me to my heart to know that this is happening,” said Long-time educator Fletcher Nichols.

Nichols wrote the Royalty affirmation. He said the idea came while working with the youth and gang violence prevention talking to kids who were already in the system.

“We realized that the journey to gun violence many times we think it just happened this weekend,” explained Nichols. “But it was a life-long journey to that point where either the gun was picked up by the young person or the person was at the other end of the gun.”

It’s a statement kids can repeat talking about success, respect, and being royalty. Nichols says it’s a small preventative measure to make sure youth affirm themselves - but hopes it will have a big impact.

“As elementary school children as they began to say my name is and they tell who they are and why they’re here,” added Nichols.

“And has seen evidence that it works. That when we honor ourselves – we begin to honor each other, said Vice Mayor Joe Cobb.

Cobb says this is one of many initiatives the council is launching as more and more teens end up killed. Other initiatives include supporting school resource officers to be more active in the community, new Roanoke City Police Department neighborhood units, and the partnership with Virginia State Police and the FBI to work on outstanding warrants.

“Council has supported a lot of prevention efforts that are being piloted for the first time in the city of Roanoke,” explained Cobb.

Youth gun violence is an issue that Nichols says needs to be fixed.

“A doctor may be laying on the street, a lawyer or someone who solves a major problem in the world may be laying in the street because we did not take time to be preventative,” said Nichols.

Cobb encourages anyone with an idea about a possible solution to bring it forward to the city council.

