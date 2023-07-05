Two cats dead; three rescued after Roanoke house fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS has controlled a house fire in the 1400 block of Salem Ave SW, according to firefighters, who stayed to put out hot spots.

One woman was inside the house when the fire broke out, and made it out safely, according to fire crews. Three cats were rescued, but two died in the fire.

The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 5.

There is no word yet regarding the cause of the fire, which was centered in the back of the house.

House fire on Salem Avenue in Roanoke... 7.5.23 (WDBJ)

