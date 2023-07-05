Check out tips to create a summer routine for kids

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Summer vacation means a switch-up in schedules, but sticking to a routine is important for kids to stay productive during the break from school.

Blue Ridge Parenting and Consulting Owner Decca Knight joined Here @ Home to talk about managing expectations and sharing responsibilities during summer break.

The best way to establish a routine is by having a conversation with your children about what they want to do and how much time they think is reasonable for those fun activities, Knight said.

Then consider adding an aspect of academics and encourage activities like reading by bringing the kids outside to enjoy the book.

After summer is done, Knight encourages parents and caregivers to join her in a free virtual parenting series. The courses will kick off in September and more information about registration will be made available soon on the Blue Ridge Parenting website: blueridgeparenting.com/

