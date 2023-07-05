Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Traffic stop leads to arrests on drug charges

Mugshots (L-R): Nicole Pennington, Matthew Pennington, Michael Sparks
Mugshots (L-R): Nicole Pennington, Matthew Pennington, Michael Sparks(Alleghany County Sheriff's Office)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEGHANY, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people have been arrested after a traffic stop on I-64.

On July 3, 2023, an Alleghany County deputy conducting a traffic stop found 16 grams of suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, two firearms, and ammunition., according to Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

Nicole Pennington was charged with felony possession of Schedule I or II drugs, possession of firearm with schedule I or II drug, and child endangerment.

Matthew Wayne Pennington was charged with felony possession of Schedule I or II drugs, possession of firearm with schedule I or II drugs, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

Michael Wayne Sparks was charged with felony possession of schedule I or II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm with schedule I or II drug, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, and felony concealing or destroying evidence.

Matthew Pennington and Michael Sparks are being held without bond at Alleghany Regional Jail and Nicole Pennington was released on bond.

The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Clifton Forge Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke homicide
Homicide declared in deaths of two in Roanoke
Sheetz 1.776 Gas Price for July 4, 2023
Sheetz offering special Independence Day gas price
Danville fireworks
Fourth of July festivities and fireworks to take place in Danville
At least one person was killed and another person was hospitalized after a small plane crashed...
5 killed in small plane crash in South Carolina
We should have a nice evening for fireworks displays.
Heat returns along with increasing late-week storm chances

Latest News

FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly...
Secondary test of powder found in West Wing lobby shows it’s cocaine; Biden briefed on investigation
Check Out Tips to Create a Summer Routine for Kids
Check Out Tips to Create a Summer Routine for Kids
Police say a dark-colored SUV drove through the neighborhood, stopped and then shot at the...
9 people shot in DC, including 2 juveniles, as violence continues to mar July Fourth
Check Out Tips to Create a Summer Routine for Kids
Check out tips to create a summer routine for kids