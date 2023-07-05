Traffic stop leads to arrests on drug charges

ALLEGHANY, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people have been arrested after a traffic stop on I-64.

On July 3, 2023, an Alleghany County deputy conducting a traffic stop found 16 grams of suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, two firearms, and ammunition., according to Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

Nicole Pennington was charged with felony possession of Schedule I or II drugs, possession of firearm with schedule I or II drug, and child endangerment.

Matthew Wayne Pennington was charged with felony possession of Schedule I or II drugs, possession of firearm with schedule I or II drugs, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

Michael Wayne Sparks was charged with felony possession of schedule I or II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm with schedule I or II drug, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, and felony concealing or destroying evidence.

Matthew Pennington and Michael Sparks are being held without bond at Alleghany Regional Jail and Nicole Pennington was released on bond.

The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Clifton Forge Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.