Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Types of BelVita breakfast sandwich recalled due to undeclared peanut allergen

The products under recall are various sizes of the dark chocolate creme and cinnamon brown...
The products under recall are various sizes of the dark chocolate creme and cinnamon brown sugar with vanilla creme varieties of BelVita breakfast sandwiches.(Source: MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Two types of BelVita breakfast sandwiches are under voluntary recall because they may contain undeclared peanut that can cause an allergic reaction.

Mondelez Global LLC announced the recall Monday after discovering the “potential presence of peanut protein residue” resulting from cross-contact on the manufacturing line.

The products under recall are various sizes of the dark chocolate creme and cinnamon brown sugar with vanilla creme varieties of the breakfast sandwich. They were sold nationwide.

Mondelez said there have been three unconfirmed reports of possible allergic reaction to the products. Those who are allergic or sensitive to peanuts should not consume them.

Any of the products under recall should be thrown away.

Consumers can contact the company at 1-855-535-5948 for more information about the recall.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke homicide
Police comment on Roanoke homicide
Sheetz 1.776 Gas Price for July 4, 2023
Sheetz offering special Independence Day gas price
Danville fireworks
Fourth of July festivities and fireworks to take place in Danville
We should have a nice evening for fireworks displays.
Heat returns along with increasing late-week storm chances
Fireworks at Smith Mountain Lake benefit volunteer fire department.
Watch the sky light up for Fourth of July at Smith Mountain Lake

Latest News

FILE - Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson arrives for a speech at the Hertie School in...
Biden hosts Swedish prime minister at White House in show of support for NATO bid
Fourth Of July Travel
Fourth Of July Travel
Nearly 51 million Americans were expected to go somewhere for the holiday.
Millions of Americans expected to return from Fourth of July holiday travels
Police say a dark colored SUV drove through the neighborhood, stopped and then shot at the...
9 people shot and wounded in D.C., as violence continues to mar July Fourth