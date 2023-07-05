Birthdays
U.S. Marshals searching for man wanted in connection to planned shooting

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials are providing more information about a man wanted by U.S. Marshals on attempted murder and kidnapping charges.

Detectives say charges for 30-year-old Jamie Ray Jones stems from a planned shooting that happened on Maple Ave. in Fairmont on April 27.

Authorities said in April that Kenyatta Ephraim sustained a gunshot wound in what they called a “targeted incident.”

On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Service asked for help apprehending Jones, who has a history involving weapons, violent tendencies and fleeing.

Jones is the suspected driver of a car that crashed into several cars on Wednesday near University Town Center in Morgantown, officials say.

Jones is described as being 5′11″ and 162 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities say Jones is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding Jones’s whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 304-623-0486 or 911 for immediate assistance.

ORIGINAL STORY

The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for help to apprehend a fugitive wanted on attempted murder and kidnapping charges.

