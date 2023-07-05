Vinton community gathers for Independence Day Celebration

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of community members gathered at the Vinton War Memorial to celebrate the Fourth of July.

A little bit of rain didn’t stop the Vinton community from celebrating at the Independence Day Celebration.

Organizers say people were waiting in their cars for the sky to clear.

“I would say it means just celebrating the freedom that we have in our country and it’s a great time for us to all come together and enjoy,” said Kristen Franklin.

This event has been happening in the community for more than 60 years.

“I’m Just here for America you know and just supporting Vinton and having fun,” said Jeremy Abbott.

The event featured music, food, fireworks, and a lot of fun.

