Virginia Tech’s Tanner Thomas thrives in Savannah Bananas organization

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - They’re the Sultans of Schtick, the kings of camp, the titans of thrill, driven by the “fans first” mentality of the unique and unmatched Savannah Bananas organization.

“We just want to be the superheroes in their eyes that are friendly with them and we can make a moment for them that they will remember for the rest of their lives,” says Party Animal outfielder Tanner Thomas.

Before he ever made somersaulting diving catches or viral TikTok dances, Thomas played college baseball at Virginia Tech. The Jacksonville, Florida athlete spent his first two seasons at Tallahassee Community College before becoming a Hokie, and he says his experience in Blacksburg is one he cherishes.

“I loved it. Honestly,” he begins. “It was an absolute blast. My personal goal was to play in the ACC or the SEC. I took a visit [to Virginia Tech] one summer and I fell in love with it. All the people were awesome. I love the colors of the maroon and orange and I just knew immediately that that place was for me. Absolutely loved Blacksburg.”

In between the college seasons, Thomas played on the summer league Savannah Bananas team in Georgia before the franchise evolved into the teams that are dominating social media today.

Now, the franchise is changing the face of sport entertainment. As the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball, the two professional teams are fielded with athletes skilled in stunts, tricks, and shenanigans that makes attending their games unlike anything else.

Coaches with the team got a slice of Thomas’ personality at tryouts.

“I wore a pizza costume so I was a pizza slice,” he laughs. “Eric Byrnes he kept calling me pizza boy. I guess I made a little bit of an impression. I did my typical baseball stuff, which I’m very confident in my baseball abilities, and I guess I looked like a fool at the same time.”

The Bananas play a modified version of America’s Pastime called Banana Ball with nine major rule changes:

1. EVERY INNING COUNTS

2. TWO HOUR TIME LIMIT

3. 1 ON 1 SHOWDOWN TIEBREAKER

4. NO BUNTING

5. BATTER CAN STEAL FIRST BASE

6. NO WALKS

7. NO STEPPING OUT

8. NO MOUND VISITS

9. IF A FAN CATCHES A FOUL BALL, IT’S AN OUT

Because of this, the franchise has fielded two teams.

Enter Thomas’ team, the Party Animals.

“After tryouts, we were told that you’re either going to be a Banana or a Party Animal. Their goal was to make the teams as even as possible,” he explains. “We’re the Party Animals. We wear pink and black we do all the dances too and we play against them. We’re the villains, but we’re still a bunch of good guys like it’s all the same organization we all practice together.”

From Blacksburg to the first ever Bananas World Tour, Thomas and the rest of the shameless athletes play for thousands of fans a night. When he stops to think about it, Thomas says playing for the organization gets him up in his peels.

“That just gave me goosebumps. It’s insane. To me, I’m just playing a game. It blows my mind really does.”

The full interview with Tanner Thomas is available on WDBJ7′s Hometown Sports Extra podcast.

