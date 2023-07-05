Birthdays
Water levels below Leesville and Claytor dams could rapidly rise this week

Leesville Lake dam
Leesville Lake dam(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The water levels of the New River and Roanoke River could rapidly rise this week.

Appalachian Power may have to generate more power due to the high temperatures, which cause an increase in electricity usage.

Below Claytor Dam, water levels could increase up to two feet within minutes. Water levels below the Leesville Dam could rise up to eight feet over a seven-hour period.

They say it is still safe to be in the rivers during this time.

“If PJM calls us and they say ‘we need you to generate power now,’ then there’s going to be a rapid increase,” said George Porter, Appalachian Power spokesperson. “We don’t believe that the increase would be harmful, but we want to make sure that those kayakers or anyone downstream of the dams would be aware of that.”

Updates on when the water levels will rise will be on the Smith Mountain Project and Claytor Hydroelectric Project Facebook pages.

