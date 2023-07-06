76 Gas Station in Alta Vista offers gas for $0.76 a gallon on July 6

ALTA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - For one day only, you can fill up your tank for $0.76 a gallon at 76 Gas Station in Alta Vista.

The gas station at 1562 Main Street is hosting the 4th annual customer appreciation event on Thursday. Customers can buy unleaded regular gas for $0.76 a gallon.

The event will kick off at 11 a.m. with the owner of 76 Gas Station, Shiv Patel, donating $10,000 to Amazement Square, a local charity in the area. After the check presentation, all cars in line before 1 p.m. can fill up their tank with the discounted gas when using the Fuel Forward app.

Customers must have the app downloaded to buy the gas for $0.76.

