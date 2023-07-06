Altavista gas station celebrates customers by selling gas for 76 cent per gallon

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The 76 gas station in Altavista is celebrating its customers by only charging 76 cents per gallon.

The annual customer celebration event started at 11 Thursday morning.

Those who were in line by 1 p.m. got to fill up their tank for 76 cents per gallon.

The owner also presented a $10,000 check to the nonprofit Amazement Square.

They say customers were in line to fuel up as early as 8 a.m.

“With 76′s support, they’re helping us fund it,” said Shiv Patel, President of Heas Energy. “We just take it as a loss, but it’s really about appreciating the community and supporting those customers that really need that fill up and a full tank of gas. We can’t do it all the time, but we try to do at least one day a year.”

They plan to host another customer appreciation event next July 6 at a different 76 gas station in the area.

