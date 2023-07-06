Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Altavista gas station celebrates customers by selling gas for 76 cent per gallon

76 gas station customer celebration event
76 gas station customer celebration event(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The 76 gas station in Altavista is celebrating its customers by only charging 76 cents per gallon.

The annual customer celebration event started at 11 Thursday morning.

Those who were in line by 1 p.m. got to fill up their tank for 76 cents per gallon.

The owner also presented a $10,000 check to the nonprofit Amazement Square.

They say customers were in line to fuel up as early as 8 a.m.

“With 76′s support, they’re helping us fund it,” said Shiv Patel, President of Heas Energy. “We just take it as a loss, but it’s really about appreciating the community and supporting those customers that really need that fill up and a full tank of gas. We can’t do it all the time, but we try to do at least one day a year.”

They plan to host another customer appreciation event next July 6 at a different 76 gas station in the area.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake graphic
Did you feel it? Earthquake hits SW Virginia
13-year-old girl found safe
Mugshots (L-R): Nicole Pennington, Matthew Pennington, Michael Sparks
Traffic stop leads to arrests on drug charges
Widespread coverage of showers and storms is likely on Sunday.
Chance for storms increases for the weekend
$6 Blockbuster Movies at the Grandin Theatre this Summer

Latest News

Cocktail Classic to Benefit Veterans is Saturday
Cocktail Classic to benefit veterans is Saturday
Cocktail Classic to Benefit Veterans is Saturday
Cocktail Classic to Benefit Veterans is Saturday
Youth Can Now Enroll in Youth HQ for Summer Activities
Youth Can Now Enroll in Youth HQ for Summer Activities
YouthHQ Summer Programs
Youth can now enroll in Youth HQ for summer activities