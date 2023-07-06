Attacker sought after elderly woman attacked on Greenway

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for the person responsible for attacking a woman on the Lick Run Greenway.

About 9:10 a.m. July 2, 2023, police were called to a report of an assault near the 2.7 mile marker on the Lick Run Greenway. Officers met paramedics, who were helping a woman who had what appeared to be severe injuries from an assault. The woman was taken to a hospital.

Due to the extent of the woman’s injuries, police say they have little information about the attacker and what led to the assault. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward if they were on the Lick Run Greenway Sunday morning between 8:00 and 9:00 and saw an elderly, white woman wearing a wide brimmed sun hat, glasses, a gray t-shirt, and light green shorts. Police want to know “if you saw anyone near her, interacting with her, or anything you felt was out of the ordinary for that area.”

Regarding the public being notified about the attack four days after it happened, Roanoke Police said this:

‘We reached a point during the investigation where we needed the public’s assistance to gather information and tips on this incident. Detectives have been working the case diligently, and it came to a point where we determined that the victim’s injuries meant that we might not gather any specific details about the suspect from her for some time.

Every case is different, and Detectives determined through their investigation that this was the appropriate time to seek the public’s assistance on this case and solicit that information from our community.

Police issued this statement about safety on the Greenway:

We know that our Greenways are a safe, convenient way for our community members to enjoy the outdoors and move about Roanoke; however, we do recommend that everyone exercise personal safety measures. Try to always walk with a friend, let someone know where you will be and when you will be leaving that area, and be aware of your surroundings.

Roanoke Police will be conducting extra patrols on the Lick Run Greenway, both during regular patrol hours and by utilizing officers on the RPD Bike Team. We are working with the Roanoke Parks and Recreation Team to ensure that our Greenways remain safe for all visitors and residents of the City of Roanoke.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.