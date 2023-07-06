Brookneal man dies in Halifax County crash

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Brookneal man died in a crash in Halifax County Friday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash at 9:25 p.m. on Rt. 40/Stage Coach Road., under a mile east of Rt. 638/Perth Road.

The driver of a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 was driving west on Rt. 40 when the driver crossed the centerline, overcorrected, ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

The passenger, 22-year-old Howard Hendricks, died at the scene.

