Brookneal man dies in Halifax County crash

Police lights.
Police lights.(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Brookneal man died in a crash in Halifax County Friday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash at 9:25 p.m. on Rt. 40/Stage Coach Road., under a mile east of Rt. 638/Perth Road.

The driver of a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 was driving west on Rt. 40 when the driver crossed the centerline, overcorrected, ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

The passenger, 22-year-old Howard Hendricks, died at the scene.

