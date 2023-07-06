Celebrate National Ice Cream Month with Homestead Creamery

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s July and that mean it’s National Ice Cream Month!

Homestead Creamery joined Here @ Home to talk about its new exclusive ice cream flavor that’s now available at the store in Burnt Chimney.

Amy Rice, Sales and Events Coordinator with Homestead Creamery, talks to us about how they’re celebrating all month, and the special promotion.

Listen in to our conversation about all the varieties of ice cream, milks, and other treats you can enjoy at the store now and all year.

For more information and find a store near you, visit the “Where to Buy” page, and type in your zip code to find our products near you.

