Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Celebrate National Ice Cream Month with Homestead Creamery

Sample the new exclusive ice cream flavor
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s July and that mean it’s National Ice Cream Month!

Homestead Creamery joined Here @ Home to talk about its new exclusive ice cream flavor that’s now available at the store in Burnt Chimney.

Amy Rice, Sales and Events Coordinator with Homestead Creamery, talks to us about how they’re celebrating all month, and the special promotion.

Listen in to our conversation about all the varieties of ice cream, milks, and other treats you can enjoy at the store now and all year.

For more information and find a store near you, visit the “Where to Buy” page, and type in your zip code to find our products near you.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake graphic
Did you feel it? Earthquake hits SW Virginia
13-year-old girl found safe
Mugshots (L-R): Nicole Pennington, Matthew Pennington, Michael Sparks
Traffic stop leads to arrests on drug charges
Widespread coverage of showers and storms is likely on Sunday.
Chance for storms increases for the weekend
$6 Blockbuster Movies at the Grandin Theatre this Summer

Latest News

Youth Can Now Enroll in Youth HQ for Summer Activities
Youth Can Now Enroll in Youth HQ for Summer Activities
Honda is recalling 124,077 vehicles because of potential brake failure.
Honda recalls 124K vehicles due to potential brake failure
Celebrate National Ice Cream Month
Celebrate National Ice Cream Month
Locking your car is one of the more simple and effective ways to prevent vehicle theft.
July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month