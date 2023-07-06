Cocktail Classic to benefit veterans is Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 2023 Cocktail Classic to benefit Roanoke Veteran Outreach is this weekend.

The July 8 event, at the Rooftop of Center in the Square, is already sold out.

Andy Brady from Brady’s Distillery came on 7@four to preview the fundraiser.

According to a statement for the event, RVO “was started to help local Roanoke Valley veterans and their families live better, more productive lives by ways of financial support and food and clothing donations among other things. Transitioning from the military can be difficult. RVO is here to help. Founded by a retired USAF disabled veteran, RVO’s core tenants include veteran advocacy, and outreach support. At the end of the day, we truly owe our veterans a debt that can never be repaid.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.