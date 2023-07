EARTHQUAKE

A Magnitude 2.7 earthquake hit around 5:50 this morning near the Hillsville area in Carroll county. This is considered to be a minimal earthquake on the earthquake scale.

Virginia is not a stranger to earthquakes. We have two distinct clusters of seismic activity through the Commonwealth.

