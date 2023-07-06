Five NRV divers to compete in Junior National Championships

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A group of young divers in the New River Valley is gearing up for a national competition at the end of this month.

Soren Anderson, 15, Luke Rawlings, 14, Jill Grim, 14, Mason Boggs, 11, and Sadie Grace Boggs, 9, will compete at the USA Diving Junior National Championships in Mission Viejo, California. The five are members of the NRV Competitive Diving Team, which is led by former Virginia Tech diver Ryan Hawkins.

They’ve grown tremendously over the years in numbers and in talent, sending the most qualifiers ever to nationals.

“I’m trying to hold tighter pikes, pointing my toes, being tighter through the water, stuff that makes it better,” Rawlings explains as he prepares for the competition.

“I think the hardest thing about diving is being able to focus on the little things. That’s something that not a lot of sports focus on. It’s being able to focus on pointing your toes, it’s the little bits in the throw. It’s just, it’s, it’s a tough sport to get every little thing right,” adds Anderson.

Jill Grim and Mason Boggs are returning to nationals for the second year in a row, and they say experience will help calm their nerves.

“It makes it a little easier because I’m not as nervous. I’ve learned to just have fun and not worry about competition,” says Grim.

“I really want to go to California because I’ve never been there before, and the facility is outside and I really want to dive outside. It’s one of the nicest facilities in the world,” adds Boggs.

The Boggs family will have to pack a little extra luggage this year too, as little sister Sadie Grace will also be competing.

“My favorite thing about diving is my coaches and teammates who encourage me,” she says.

With support like that, it’s easy for these athletes to jump in head first.

“I think a lot of divers have the attitude of ‘I would rather smack trying, or hurt myself trying than not have tried at all,” laughs Anderson when talking about the danger of the sport.

For Hawkins, it’s about developing talent in the commonwealth, and instilling a love for diving.

“It’s just exciting to be able to help the state get some actual potential athletes that can go to colleges,” he says. “And in turn, the greedy side is it’ll help Virginia Tech. It’ll help UVA. It’ll help just Virginia be one of the top states in the country for diving.”

The 2023 USA Diving Junior National Championships will be held from July 23rd to August 1st at Marguerite Aquatics Complex in Mission Viejo, California.

