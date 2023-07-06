Hometown Eats: Mama Jean’s BBQ

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Over the years, we’ve gotten dozens of requests to feature certain restaurants for Hometown Eats. However, no place has been more desired to be seen than Mama Jean’s BBQ in Roanoke. It’s the real deal and where we’re headed for this week’s Hometown Eats!

“I just love when I hear, ‘that’s the best blah, blah, blah I’ve ever had in my entire life,’” said Mama Jean’s BBQ owner Madison Ruckel.

“It’s the best barbecue in town, man,” said once a week customer Wes.

If making great barbecue is an art, Madison Ruckel is like Da Vinci and this 1956 Airstream Food Trailer is his Mona Lisa. Welcome to Mama Jeans BBQ.

Ruckel joked, “Who doesn’t want to get barbecue from an old Airstream food truck?”

Growing up in Destin, Florida, Ruckel remembers going to a place called “The Rib Shack” as a kid.

“I loved it, but I would never say I was a barbecue guy or thought I would be a barbecue guy,” said Ruckel.

Jump to 2006, Madison became a barbecue guy.

“I learned a lot from Aaron Siegel and Taylor Garrigan at Home Team BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina. They taught me everything I knew and then I took it from there,” explained Ruckel.

It took years of making “bad barbecue” and several trips around the world to find the right flavor to make Mama Jean proud.

“She just taught me a lot about having integrity and working hard. She just helped me out so much and I owe everything to her,” said Ruckel.

Madison’s mom was an artist, and he credits her for his photography skills when promoting his daily menu. Just look at some of these mouth-watering pics.

Another strong woman and a driving force behind this joint’s success is his wife, Kelli.

“Without my wife none of this would really be possible, she’s the hardest working woman in barbecue. I’m telling you it’s amazing, the glory should go to her,” said Ruckel.

The goal was always to have a brick and mortar, which they now have and hope to open soon at the old Jimmy V’s on Brandon Ave, but the journey to get here takes us back to the 1956 Airstream they found on Ebay.

“It was a prop in Hollywood for years and I’m not sure of its prominence or what movies it was in and hopefully I can find out one day,” said Ruckel.

If it wasn’t famous before, it certainly is now. Since 2018, Mama Jean’s was one of the best kept dining secrets, but in March of 2023, the secret came out when they were named #3 for best barbecue joints in Virginia by the readers of Southern Living Magazine.

It’s an acknowledgement Madison is very proud of, but didn’t believe when he got an email from the magazine.

“What do you mean I can tell people? What do I tell them, that I got an email?’ Months went by and then one day I got a text that was like, oh my gosh, you’re in this magazine. We noticed a difference in people coming right away,” said Ruckel.

That recognition, paired with passion and preparation, has created a growing demand for these slow-cooked meats.

“It takes a lot to make all this food and it goes so fast. I’m afraid people think that when we open this restaurant that there’s not going to be a line and you can come in and get your table and sit down, but it’s just not how it’s going to be. I think the line will be bigger,” said Ruckel.

In other words, you aren’t going to be in and out in five minutes, but trust me, it’s worth it.

“If you drive by it and smell it, you got to stop. Simple as that,” said Wes.

“A friend told me about it and they were coming today so I was like, ‘I’m going to go,’” said first-time customer Aisha.

Open Thursday through Sunday, the menu rotates daily between various meats, all kinds of sides, and of course desserts like vinegar pie and banana pudding.

No, the lines aren’t getting shorter any time soon but that’s part of the beauty, Madison says, of creating something special.

“Come try us out, I think the food speaks for itself,” said Ruckel.

Mama Jean’s BBQ, a hometown eat where art comes to life. Mama Jean’s BBQ can be found at 3404 Brandon Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24018.

