July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month

Locking your car is one of the more simple and effective ways to prevent vehicle theft.
Locking your car is one of the more simple and effective ways to prevent vehicle theft.(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month. WDBJ7 has some tips to make sure you are equipped to protect your car.

Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office officials say getting your car stolen in Roanoke is fairly common. They say the most likely scenario is when people leave their cars running when they run into a convenience store. They go in and when they come out the vehicle is gone.

Leaving valuables and guns inside vehicles can make them targets. That’s why always locking your car is the safest course of action.

“Well, the main thing is (to) lock your vehicle, make sure it’s locked, when you come in and go to bed or wherever you are, lock your vehicle,” said Roanoke City Sheriff’s Captain Gayle Combs. “And remove valuables, because people are looking really for crimes of opportunity.”

Officials say if you can, park in a well-lit area, and always take your car keys with you.

If you are cooling or heating your car using a remote starter, also make sure you lock your car.

