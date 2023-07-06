Birthdays
Police K-9 dies after suffering medical emergency during training

Las Vegas police say K-9 Kimura has died after suffering a medical emergency.
Las Vegas police say K-9 Kimura has died after suffering a medical emergency.(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Authorities in Las Vegas say one of their police dogs has died this week while training.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a K-9 named Kimura died after suffering a medical emergency.

Officials said Kimura suffered the emergency while training at the LVMPD K-9 Operations Center.

The 6-year-old Dutch Shepherd was taken to an emergency veterinary clinic for treatment but died shortly after.

KVVU reports that Kimura became well-known in the community after he survived a brutal stabbing attack in April 2020.

Kimura joined the police force in Las Vegas in June 2019 and was awarded a Purple Heart for his bravery after surviving the 2020 attack.

Kimura also competed in the Las Vegas Police K-9 Trials in March, taking home the “Tough Dog” award.

The department said Kimura’s loss will be deeply felt by his handler and his family.

