Process to open Staunton River Plastics continues after facing construction setbacks

HURT, Va. (WDBJ) - The process of opening a 150,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Hurt is moving forward despite a few setbacks.

The community celebrated the groundbreaking of Staunton River Plastics in the summer of 2021.

It was said to open by the end of 2022, but the pandemic and supply chain issues caused a delay.

“Building a building in the middle and the aftermath of the COVID pandemic is challenging at best,” said Matt Rowe, Pittsylvania County Director of Economic Development. “One of the main delays we experienced was the delay for switch gears. That particular piece of equipment has a lead time of almost 52 weeks. Our contractor was able to fast track that. So, we got that in about 30 weeks, instead.”

The facility also has to be completely bacteria-free since it will be manufacturing products for healthcare, food, and pharmaceuticals.

“What the company is waiting on, to be able to put in and install their equipment in this facility, is just the final sign-off from one of their customers. It’s a food and medical-grade facility, so it has to be at the top of the line when it comes to standardization and cleanliness,” added Rowe.

Once it does open, it will bring around 200 jobs to the area.

“Some things have changed somewhat in the business model, which I think actually results very favorably for the county and for our citizens. This will be probably a much more automated facility. When I say that, I’m not saying it’s reducing jobs. It’s actually increasing the skill level of jobs,” explained Rowe.

The $35 million investment was the first the Southern Virginia Multimodal Park had in decades.

“The first and most difficult tenant of any park is that first tenant. Industrialists like to come out and see an existing building in it because it allows them to visualize themselves being here. So, I think this is the first step of bringing this industrial park from an idea to reality,” said Rowe.

They do not have an estimate for when they will open, but Staunton River Plastics is still actively hiring.

