Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Southwest Airlines flight diverted after attendant, passengers receive bomb threat

A Southwest flight from Las Vegas to Maui was diverted to Oakland due to an alleged bomb threat.
A Southwest flight from Las Vegas to Maui was diverted to Oakland due to an alleged bomb threat.(Arizona's Family | File image)
By KHNL Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A plane heading to Hawaii had to be diverted after an alleged bomb threat was announced to passengers and crew.

KHNL reports the incident happened on Monday on a Southwest Airlines flight that departed Las Vegas en route to Maui.

According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, flight 3316 was diverted nearly two hours after takeoff to Oakland.

A flight attendant and others onboard reported receiving a threatening picture that was AirDropped onto their phone regarding a bomb on the plane.

A passenger on board said that after landing in Oakland an officer boarded the plane along with police K-9s to search the cabin and items on the plane.

Authorities didn’t announce any immediate arrests.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake graphic
Did you feel it? Earthquake hits SW Virginia
13-year-old girl found safe
Mugshots (L-R): Nicole Pennington, Matthew Pennington, Michael Sparks
Traffic stop leads to arrests on drug charges
Widespread coverage of showers and storms is likely on Sunday.
Chance for storms increases for the weekend
$6 Blockbuster Movies at the Grandin Theatre this Summer

Latest News

FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit...
The US will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package: AP sources
Youth Can Now Enroll in Youth HQ for Summer Activities
Youth Can Now Enroll in Youth HQ for Summer Activities
A woman whose remains were found in 1979 was identified as Sarah Tatham Abbott.
Jane Doe whose remains were found in 1979 identified by police
Honda is recalling 124,077 vehicles because of potential brake failure.
Honda recalls 124K vehicles due to potential brake failure
Celebrate National Ice Cream Month
Celebrate National Ice Cream Month