State Superintendent visits Roanoke Co. Schools

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The State Superintendent of Public Instruction visited Roanoke County Public Schools Thursday morning.

We caught up with Dr. Lisa Coons as she toured Burlington Elementary School and talked with students and staffers in the summer program there.

Coons said she believes it’s important for the Department of Education to be a close partner with local school divisions. And she said she wants to showcase the good work that’s happening during the school year and during the summer.

“It was exciting to hear the energy of the students, hear the joy in the classroom and to have such engaged teachers that are happy and excited,” Coons told reporters. “Most importantly to hear the school principal talk about the value of this program for her community and her families.”

Coons said what’s working in Roanoke County might not be happening in another part of the state.

Learning more about each other and sharing the successes, Coons said, will make Virginia’s schools better.

