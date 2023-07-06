Trial set for suspect in killing of man found in burned car

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Trial has been set for December 11 for a Roanoke man charged for the killing of a man found in a burned car, according to Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance.

Joseph Walker now faces seven indictments after the commonwealth’s attorney met with a grand jury: Aggravated murder (murder in the commission of robbery), use of a firearm in the commission of murder, robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a robbery, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, arson of person property, and transportation, secreting or alteration of a dead body.

He was originally charged with second-degree murder for the death of Ethan Bert of Pennsylvania.

After being arrested in Florida, Walker is being held at the Western Virginia jail in Salem.

Bert and Walker are believed to have known each other, according to investigators.

