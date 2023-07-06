Uber launches teen rider accounts in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Uber has launched a teen account that is designed to help families on the go.

Teens between the ages of 13 and 17 have the freedom to request their own rides and order their own meals, all under parental supervision.

Guardians need to invite their teens through a link to set up an account.

According to Uber, all teen trips have safety features automatically enabled including:

Pin Verification - Before teens get in cars for trips, each will be prompted to give the driver a unique PIN. Drivers will not be able to start trips until they enter the correct codes into their app.

Live Trip Tracking - To help keep parents in the know, they can follow along in the app with real-time updates and live trip and delivery tracking whenever their teens request rides or place orders. Additionally, parents will receive each driver’s name, vehicle information, and requested drop-off location so they know exactly where their teens are going and who is behind the wheel.

RideCheck - Sensors and GPS data are used to detect if a ride goes off course, stops unexpectedly, or ends early. If something like this happens, the Uber app will message each teen and driver to make sure they’re OK.

A Senior Safety Communications Associate at Uber, Sarah Casasnovas says the new feature will allow peace of mind for you and freedom for them.

“We saw this need for families in cities across the country where they’re juggling their schedule with their child’s schedule, trying to get to that soccer practice or maybe that interview for a summer internship,” explained Casasnovas.

Parents are not able to reject rides their teens place, but officials encourage guardians to communicate with their teens.

“We encourage parents and guardians to speak with their child regarding any personal rules or boundaries around taking trips. They’ll be notified every time their teen requests a trip, and they can contact the driver through the app if needed.”

Teens must complete a safety onboarding process before they can begin riding.

“We really wanted to create a way for families to get their teens to where they need to go without compromising on safety,” added Casasnovas.

Teen accounts are generally eligible for trips within the broader metropolitan area for each city.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.