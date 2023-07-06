Birthdays
UPS workers could soon go on strike; Teamsters say negotiations broke down

UPS deliveryman walks through a neighborhood while carrying packages to a home, Friday, June...
UPS deliveryman walks through a neighborhood while carrying packages to a home, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Haverhill, Mass.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - United Parcel Services Workers could go on strike if a new contract isn’t agreed upon by the end of the month.

UPS workers going on strike is looking more likely. On Wednesday the Teamsters Union representing more than 300,000 drivers and the shipping giant were unable to reach an agreement.

“We all have a contract till July 31st – we will work under that contract,” said Local Teamsters 171 Vice President Scott Barry. “July 31st at midnight if we don’t have a contract we’re not working without another contract.”

Barry has worked for UPS for over 30 years. He says UPS walked away from the bargaining table at 4 am.

“They were willing to stay as long as it took and at 4 o’clock the talks broke down,” explained Barry.

In a statement, UPS said “We have not walked away, and the union has a responsibility to remain at the table. Refusing to negotiate, especially when the finish line is in sight, creates a significant unease among employees and customers and threatens to disrupt the U.S. economy.”

The potential strike threatens national supply chains and millions of package deliveries.

“We deliver everything. Unless it’s over 150 pounds,” added Barry. “I mean I’ve delivered medicine; I’ve delivered blood – I mean you name it, we’ve delivered it.”

The union is trying to secure higher pay and more full-time jobs for employees. 97% of members have voted to authorize a strike if needed.

“Through the pandemic, we were essential workers and we lost drivers,” said Barry. “UPS made over 100 billion dollars last year and so, we’re just asking them to pay up. Be fair.”

UPS called its latest contract “historic” and that it’s offering workers the best pay in the industry.

Barry says no additional negotiations have yet been scheduled.

