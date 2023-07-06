Youth can now enroll in Youth HQ for summer activities

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Space is still available for Roanoke Valley middle and high school students to enroll at YouthHQ@Goodwill for the summer.

Ernesto Muse, Director of Youth Services for Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about this program that promises to be a summer of learning and fun for students.

Enrolled youth ages 14 – 24 will have opportunities in paid work-based learning experiences, internships, and employment while participating in career readiness instruction focusing on resume writing, interview, and communication skills, among other training.

Depending on a young person’s age and career interests, Goodwill will work with them and their families to determine the best program to meet their employment and training needs.

“YouthHQ@Goodwill provides a safe place for middle and high school youth to spend their summers, while participating in our summer programs like Summer Youth to Work, Youth Leaders at Work and STEAM Camp,” states Ernesto Muse, Director of Youth Services. “We want to provide work experience or academic activities to prepare students to be work-ready upon graduation.”

YouthHQ Summer operating hours are 8 am – 5:30 pm Monday – Friday from June 19 through August 11. Summer program activities include Self-Care, College Week, Career Awareness Week, Nutrition/Fitness, Field Trips, and more. View the Summer Program flyer.

YouthHQ will also bring back STEAM Camp July 31 – August 11 for youth in grades 5-12 participate in fun-filled, interactive experiences in a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, & Math) based curriculum. The STEAM Camp will serve up to 60 students. For more information on STEAM Camp view the flyer.

Generous donors and shoppers provide invaluable support to all the programs at YouthHQ and contribute to the success of all Goodwill programs. YouthHQ greatly benefits from the Round-Up program, where shoppers round up their purchase to the next dollar amount.

Anyone interested in learning more about the center or registering a youth to participate in programming at YouthHQ@Goodwill should call (540) 767.0363. Or for more information on YouthHQ and other Goodwill programs, donating, shopping, and locations, visit www.goodwillvalleys.com.

