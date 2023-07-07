Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Clifton Forge arts school hosts “Fun Friday”

The school hosted its first Fun Friday
The school hosted its first Fun Friday(WDBJ Staff)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local kids got a hands-on opportunity to experience the arts Friday.

The Clifton Forge School of the Arts hosted its first of four Fun Friday events.

Families participated in a number of activities led by local professionals, including painting, music, and building.

The school sees these events as an opportunity to engage the community.

”Of course it’s called Fun Friday, so we just want everyone to have fun and have a blast. We really have something for everybody, even if you’re not into art; we’ve got games and movement and all sorts of fun things, but hopefully that can spark your creativity and some passion for the arts.” said the school’s Director of Education and Programming Christina Gramm.

The Fun Fridays will continue for the rest of July, and are completely free to the public. They are a part of the school’s mission to provide low-cost arts programs to the community.

“A lot of families in this area don’t have the funds to participate in artsy activities and so the Clifton Forge School the Arts provides children with a chance to experience hands-on experiences with learning a new instrument or they can paint, they can play dress-up with their friends and be creative.” explained violin instructor Julia Villegas, who also attended Fun Fridays as a kid.

More information about the school’s programs can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake graphic
Did you feel it? Earthquake hits SW Virginia
Map of the area of an assault on Roanoke's Lick Run Greenway
Attacker sought after elderly woman attacked on Greenway
Mugshots (L-R): Nicole Pennington, Matthew Pennington, Michael Sparks
Traffic stop leads to arrests on drug charges
Showers and storms will be seen at times throughout the weekend.
Daily chance for storms continues during the weekend
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th

Latest News

Map of the area of an assault on Roanoke's Lick Run Greenway
Roanoke mayor responds to delay in reporting Greenway assault to public
Laura Taubman performance
Laura Taubman Performs on Here @ Home
Here @ Home: Laura Taubman
Here @ Home: Laura Taubman
File - Construction workers work with rebar at a site on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in New York. On...
Cooler hiring in June could help the Fed achieve an elusive ‘soft landing’ for US economy