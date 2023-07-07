Clifton Forge arts school hosts “Fun Friday”

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local kids got a hands-on opportunity to experience the arts Friday.

The Clifton Forge School of the Arts hosted its first of four Fun Friday events.

Families participated in a number of activities led by local professionals, including painting, music, and building.

The school sees these events as an opportunity to engage the community.

”Of course it’s called Fun Friday, so we just want everyone to have fun and have a blast. We really have something for everybody, even if you’re not into art; we’ve got games and movement and all sorts of fun things, but hopefully that can spark your creativity and some passion for the arts.” said the school’s Director of Education and Programming Christina Gramm.

The Fun Fridays will continue for the rest of July, and are completely free to the public. They are a part of the school’s mission to provide low-cost arts programs to the community.

“A lot of families in this area don’t have the funds to participate in artsy activities and so the Clifton Forge School the Arts provides children with a chance to experience hands-on experiences with learning a new instrument or they can paint, they can play dress-up with their friends and be creative.” explained violin instructor Julia Villegas, who also attended Fun Fridays as a kid.

More information about the school’s programs can be found here.

