Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Court documents reveal name of man killed in Roanoke shooting

Roanoke Police gather on Orange Avenue, a block from the scene of a shooting on Melrose...
Roanoke Police gather on Orange Avenue, a block from the scene of a shooting on Melrose Avenue... 6.24.23(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man killed in a shooting near Melrose Avenue in Roanoke has been identified as Kanye Carter, according to Roanoke City Circuit Court documents obtained by WDBJ7.

Police who heard shots had gone to 17th Street NW between Melrose and Orange Avenue around 1 a.m. June 24, 2023, but found him lying in the road, with gunshot wounds to the chest, near 15th Street and Orange Avenue NW. He died after being taken to a hospital.

A search warrant reveals police planned to search Carter’s Instagram account, because Carter had been on Instagram Live arguing with at least one person prior to the shooting. Police believe that argument led to a fight with at least one person immediately before the shooting.

No one has been arrested.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake graphic
Did you feel it? Earthquake hits SW Virginia
Map of the area of an assault on Roanoke's Lick Run Greenway
Attacker sought after elderly woman attacked on Greenway
Mugshots (L-R): Nicole Pennington, Matthew Pennington, Michael Sparks
Traffic stop leads to arrests on drug charges
Showers and storms will be seen at times throughout the weekend.
Daily chance for storms continues during the weekend
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th

Latest News

File - Construction workers work with rebar at a site on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in New York. On...
Cooler hiring in June could help the Fed achieve an elusive ‘soft landing’ for US economy
Lara Taubman
Roanoke native returns for musical tour
The United States Postal Service said the increase is necessary to offset rising operating...
Get your stamps before the cost goes up Sunday
Lynchburg Police looking for camera footage after shots fired