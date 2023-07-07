Court documents reveal name of man killed in Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man killed in a shooting near Melrose Avenue in Roanoke has been identified as Kanye Carter, according to Roanoke City Circuit Court documents obtained by WDBJ7.

Police who heard shots had gone to 17th Street NW between Melrose and Orange Avenue around 1 a.m. June 24, 2023, but found him lying in the road, with gunshot wounds to the chest, near 15th Street and Orange Avenue NW. He died after being taken to a hospital.

A search warrant reveals police planned to search Carter’s Instagram account, because Carter had been on Instagram Live arguing with at least one person prior to the shooting. Police believe that argument led to a fight with at least one person immediately before the shooting.

No one has been arrested.

